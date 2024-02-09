UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Exam 2024 Admit Card Released: Download Now!

Representative Image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the release of the admit cards for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024. Candidates preparing for this examination can now access their admit cards through the official website.

Date and Time of Examination:

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, is scheduled to take place on February 18.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions: from 09:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. and from 02:00 P.M. to 04:00 P.M.

How to Download the Admit Card:

Visit to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, find the section labeled "e - Admit Card: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024".

Click on the provided link to access the admit card page.

Enter your login credentials, including your registration number, date of birth, and any other required details.

After entering the necessary information, your Geo-Scientist Preliminary exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the details on the admit card carefully. Once confirmed, proceed to download the admit card. Ensure to print a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all the information mentioned on the admit card, including their name, photograph, examination center, and timings. In case of any discrepancies, candidates should immediately contact the examination authorities for rectification.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination center. Failure to produce the admit card may result in disqualification from the examination.

For further updates and information regarding the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of UPSC.