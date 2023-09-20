UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024 Registration Begins At upsc.gov.in | Unsplash (Representational Pic)

The notification for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist exam 2024 is out. The The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration process for the preliminary exam on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam by October 10. UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main exam 2024 will be held on June 22, 2024.

Candidates can edit the application form between October 11to October 17 and for which candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 200. Meanwhile Female, SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability categories candidates are exempted from paying fee.

UPSC to recruit for these posts:

Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines

Post: Geologist, Group A

Vacancies: 34

Post: Geophysicist, Group A

Vacancies: 1

Post: Chemist, Group A

Vacancies: 13

Posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Post: Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’

Vacancies: 4

Post: Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical ) Group ‘A’

Vacancies: 2

Post: Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’

Vacancies: 2

Exam pattern:

Stage-I: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) exam (objective type) having two papers for selection of the candidates for the main exam.

Stage-II: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) exam (descriptive type) having three papers for selection of candidates for the personality test (stage-III).

Stage-III: Personality test or interview

Note:

Marks secured in the prelims exam will be counted for deciding the final merit.

Marks secured in the main examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.

Steps to apply for UPSC CGSE 2024:

Go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Then click on the link "Exam Notification: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2024."

Fill the application form and pay the registration fee.

Review the details and submit the form.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

