UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Starts Tomorrow; Check Exam Guidelines Here

Representative image

The UPSC Civil Services Exam (UPSC CSE) Mains 2023 exam will be held tomorrow by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who passed the UPSC IAS preliminary examination must obtain their UPSC Mains admit card 2023 from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Along with the admission card, the commission published UPSC exam day guidelines. The UPSC Mains examination 2023 will be held in two sessions: one in the morning from 9 AM to 12 noon and one in the afternoon from 2 PM to 5 PM. The dates for the UPSC CSE Mains examination in 2023 are September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24.

UPSC CSE Mains 2023 exam guidelines:

The exam day guidelines to be followed by the candidates are given below.

To enter the examination hall, candidates must bring a printout of their e-Admit card 2023 as well as their actual picture identity card.

Candidates should not bring any valuables or expensive goods to the examination centre.

In each session, they should arrive at the examination hall 30 minutes before the allocated time. No one will be permitted to enter the exam room for the first ten minutes.

Possession, even while turned off, or usage of mobile phones and other electronic and communication equipment is prohibited on the examination grounds.

Candidates who do not have clear images on their e-admit card will be required to produce a passport-sized photograph, one for each session, in order to sit for the examination with an undertaking.