 UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024: Interview Schedule Announced At upsc.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024: Interview Schedule Announced At upsc.gov.in

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024: Interview Schedule Announced At upsc.gov.in

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist exam 2024 interview or personality test schedule has been released by the Union Public Service Commission.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist exam 2024 interview or personality test schedule has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who passed the Mains exam can view the timetable at upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website.

The commission will conduct the interviews between December 9 and December 12, 2024, in accordance with the approved schedule. 

Official notice

The UPSC official notice states, “The Commission has decided to commence the Tests (Interviews) of written qualified candidates of Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2024 from 9th December, 2024. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.nic.in . No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) allotted to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.”

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: 8 Flights Diverted At IGI Airport Due To Low Visibility
Delhi: 8 Flights Diverted At IGI Airport Due To Low Visibility
Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Application Status OUT; Check Key Details!
RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Application Status OUT; Check Key Details!
Manipur, Chhattisgarh And Bihar Report Highest CPI, As National Inflation Jumps To 6.21%
Manipur, Chhattisgarh And Bihar Report Highest CPI, As National Inflation Jumps To 6.21%

Travel allowance:

The commission will compensate out-of-town candidates' travel expenses for attending PT boards and interviews. However, these applicants must fulfil the following requirements:

According to the Supplementary Rules, applicants who travel by rail, regardless of class, will get reimbursement for their second/sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).

Read Also
UPSC Releases Timetable For Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims 2025 At upsc.gov.in; Exam On February 9
article-image

In the case of a train journey, candidates must present paper copies or printouts of their tickets (to and fro) along with the required T.A. claim form, properly completed in duplicate.

Additionally, candidates must carefully follow the aforementioned guidelines when planning their travel to the interview, according to the commission's notice. 

About the exam

The date of the UPSC Geoscientist preliminary exams was February 18, 2024. On August 14, the main result for 2024 was announced. 110 applicants in all were suggested for the positions of geologist, hydrogeologist, geophysicist, chemist, or chemical.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Application Status OUT; Check Key Details!

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Application Status OUT; Check Key Details!

Noida: Violent Ragging Video Of Senior Students Beating Juniors At Maharishi University's Hostel...

Noida: Violent Ragging Video Of Senior Students Beating Juniors At Maharishi University's Hostel...

AIBE 19 Registration Process Closes Soon At allindiabarexamination.com; Key Dates, Fees &...

AIBE 19 Registration Process Closes Soon At allindiabarexamination.com; Key Dates, Fees &...

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024: Interview Schedule Announced At upsc.gov.in

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2024: Interview Schedule Announced At upsc.gov.in

Maharashtra elections 2024: "Announce School Holiday On Nov 19 To Ensure 890 Bus Availability For...

Maharashtra elections 2024: