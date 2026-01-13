UPSC Civil Services Notification 2026: From Application Dates To Exam Timeline; All You Need To Know

UPSC Civil Services Notification 2026 | upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Notification 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to begin accepting applications for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 on January 14, 2026. Applicants can apply online on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The deadline for submitting applications is February 3, 2026.

UPSC CSE Notification 2026: Tentative dates

According to the provisional timetable issued earlier by the Commission, the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 would be held on May 24, 2026. Candidates who pass the preliminary exams will be eligible to take the main exam, which will commence on August 21, 2026.

According to the commission website, UPSC has recently declared that applicants participating in its recruitment exams will be subjected to facial authentication at examination centres. The Commission stated that the decision is intended to improve the integrity of the examination process.

UPSC CSE Notification 2026: Services covered

The Civil Services Examination is used to recruit officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), and other Group A and B services.

About the UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India’s central recruiting agency responsible for conducting examinations for appointments to the All India Services, Central Civil Services, and defence services. It ensures merit-based selection for key government positions, including IAS, IPS, and IFS officers.