UPSC Centenary Celebrations 'Manthan' Begin At Bharat Mandapam As Commission Marks 100 Years Of Public Service | X / @drajaykumar_ias

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday commenced its two-day centenary celebrations, titled ‘Manthan’, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the completion of 100 years of the institution’s journey.

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According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the celebrations brought together senior public functionaries and eminent speakers for deliberations on the evolving role of civil services, innovations in public administration and the institutional values that underpin public service.

Addressing the gathering, UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar outlined the Commission’s vision for the next phase of its journey through the three guiding principles of Trust, Transparency and Technology. He emphasised that institutions must adapt to changing circumstances while preserving the principles that are fundamental to their constitutional role.

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The first session of the centenary deliberations was held on the theme “Role of Civil Services in Viksit Bharat” under the leadership of UPSC member Suman Sharma. The session brought together Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani; Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla; and Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Sanjay Shrinet.

Sharma emphasised the need for outcome-driven administration and highlighted the role of civil servants as primary instruments for translating policy into ground-level outcomes. She called for a shift from procedural excuses towards proactive facilitation and for measuring administration through transformative outcomes on the ground rather than merely through financial expenditure.

Gen Raja Subramani highlighted the need to overcome departmental silos, take intelligent risks and demonstrate decisiveness in an environment marked by rapid disruption and increasing civil-military convergence. He underlined the need for an agile and problem-solving civil service.

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Harsh Vardhan Shringla emphasised the importance of widening recruitment into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and aspirational districts, as well as bringing younger candidates into public service. He also referred to the principles of Antyodaya and Nishkama Karma, stressing the responsibility of public servants to serve the last person in the queue.

Sanjay Shrinet emphasised that reforms should empower the grassroots machinery responsible for executing public programmes, noting that the overwhelming majority of the administrative machinery is below Group A level. He called for a shift from authority to accountability and highlighted the importance of administrators functioning as genuine public servants or Sevaks.

Delivering the keynote address at the panel discussion on “Public Service Commissions as a Constitutional Body,” Ashok Lahiri reflected on the UPSC’s centenary journey and its enduring role in nation-building. He traced the historical evolution of public recruitment from early patronage systems to an impartial constitutional framework rooted in merit, competitive examinations, fairness, and transparency—spanning its milestones from the Public Service Commission in 1926 to the Federal Public Service Commission in 1937, and finally its constitutional status in 1950.

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The second session, titled “Innovations in Public Service”, was chaired by Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd), Member, UPSC. Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister, delivered the keynote address.

Delivering the keynote address in the second session, Shaktikanta Das commended the UPSC as the “gateway to public service,” lauding its steadfast commitment to integrity, fairness, and perseverance in the selection process.

The discussions highlighted the potential of Artificial Intelligence, data analytics and digital architectures to reduce bureaucratic friction and optimise service delivery, the ministry stated.

The centenary discussions also reflected on the Commission’s continuing adoption of technology. UPSC’s technology journey has evolved over several decades, beginning with the introduction of computers in 1978.

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In 2026, new examination centres were introduced at Bhubaneswar, Kanpur and Meerut for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and at Alwar, Hisar and Kinnaur for NDA & NA (II). The Commission also introduced measures relating to provisional answer keys and the QPRep portal.

The Commission has been strengthening its digital infrastructure and cybersecurity capabilities, while officers are also being trained in emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence. A High-Level Network Committee has been constituted for IT infrastructure and cybersecurity-related requirements.

In carrying out its mandate, UPSC also advises the Government on Recruitment Rules, promotions through Departmental Promotion Committees, induction into the All-India Services and disciplinary cases. During 2023-24, the Commission processed records relating to 24,581 officers for promotion and 532 officers were inducted into the All-India Services.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)