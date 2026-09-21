UPSC To Meet In November To Shortlist Three Officers For Madhya Pradesh DGP Post | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the government sent a panel of 12 IPS officers to the UPSC for the appointment of DGP in the state, the examination of officers' documents has begun.

DGP Kailash Makwana will retire on November 30. Before his retirement, the UPSC will send a panel consisting of three names to the state government.

The UPSC will hold a meeting in November to discuss the names sent by the government to set up a panel consisting of three names.

Before organising the meeting, the UPSC will call the officers of the Home Department in October.

The UPSC will do the final examination of the documents of the officers together with the officials of the Home Department.

Once the UPSC goes through the documents of 12 officers after a meeting with the officials of the Home Department, they will fix a date for the final meeting.

During the initial checking of documents, it came to light that the NOC from the IB was not available with the papers of the additional director of IB, Manmeet Singh Narang. Now, the IB's NOC has been attached to Narang's documents.

Similarly, the documents of some other officers remained incomplete. Efforts are on to complete those papers.

The government sent the names of Varun Kapoor, Upendra Jain, Pragya Richa Shrivastava, Pankaj Shrivastava, Adarsh Katiyar, G Akheto Sema, Anil Kumar, Ravi Gupta, Anand Kumar Singh, Manmeet Singh Narang, Rajababu Singh, and DP Gupta.

The UPSC will make a decision on three names out of 12 officers. They may finalise the names of Kapoor, Jain, and Shrivastavan on the grounds of their seniority.