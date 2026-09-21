Guest Teachers Suspend Neelam Park Protest Until October 3 In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The guest teachers posted in government colleges across Madhya Pradesh have postponed their ongoing protest at Neelam Park in the city till October 3.

They agreed to put off the agitation after Higher Education Commissioner Prabal Sipaha visited the protest site on Sunday and promised a resolution to their grievances.

The key demand of the guest teachers is the abolition of the fallen-out system under which guest teachers who have worked for years in colleges face termination once a permanent faculty member is appointed.

State president Rakesh Kumar Singh told Free Press that Sipaha gave assurance that their demands would be considered by the minister, prompting their decision to pause the demonstration.

"We will resume our protest if our demands are not met by October 3. We will gherao the residence of the Higher Education Minister and all 5,000 guest teachers will take to the streets on October 4," Singh said.

"In response to the challenge thrown by the minister, we have constituted a political party called Vidwan Janata Party and will work on a strategy to contest the next Assembly elections in the state," Singh added.

The guest teachers had shifted their protest to Neelam Park after being removed by the police from outside the residence of Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

On Sunday afternoon, protesting faculty members also played a song on guitar citing their problems.