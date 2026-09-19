Hidden Pipeline Used To Divert Sewage Into Borewell, Builder Booked In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Awadhpuri police on Saturday registered a case against Narendra Bhakt, the builder of Astha Vihar Campus Colony, for allegedly dumping sewage overflow into a colony borewell through a concealed pipeline, which contaminated groundwater.

According to the complainant and colony resident Diwakar Pandey, he has been living in the colony since May 2025 and came to know that sewage overflow from a septic tank was being diverted into the borewell through a hidden pipeline covered with concrete.

Pandey said he had submitted complaints to Bhopal Municipal Corporation and district administration twice in July 2025. He later approached the Municipal Commissioner and the regional officer of the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board on February 17, seeking action.

Following the complaint, a joint team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation and MP Pollution Control Board inspected the borewell. The concrete covering was removed during the inspection during which the allegation of sewage being discharged into the borewell was found to be correct.

The borewell was sealed and sewage discharge into it was stopped. The MPPCB wrote to BMC seeking action, while the civic body issued a notice to the builder directing him to make proper arrangements for sewage disposal.

Pandey further alleged that even after sewage was stopped from being discharged into the borewell, the colony still lacked an adequate sewage disposal system. He claimed that foul-smelling wastewater from the sewage tank was now overflowing from chambers in the colony.