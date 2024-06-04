UPSC CDS II, NDA II 2024: Last Date To Apply Today At upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission will close registration for UPSC CDS II, NDA II 2024 on June 4, 2024. The application link for the National Defense Academy, Naval Academy, and Combined Defence Service will no longer be active at 6:00 p.m. Candidates may submit an online application at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, the UPSC's official websites.
Important Date:
Last Date of Registration Process: June 4, 2024
Modification Window: June 5, 2025 to June 11, 2024
Fees:
UPSC CDS II Candidates (excepting females, SCs, and STs): Rs. 200/-
UPSC NDA Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates, female candidates and Wards of JCOs, NCOs, and ORs specified in Note 2): Rs. 100/-
Vacancy Details:
National Defense Academy: 370 posts
Naval Academy: 34 posts
A UPSC CDS exam will be held in order to fill 459 positions within the organisation.
How to apply
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Click on the examination tab.
Click on the UPSC CDS or UPSC NDA examination link.
Register yourself, and then fill out the application form.
Make the payment for the application fee.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.
For more related details, candidates can check the official website of the UPSC.