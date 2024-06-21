UPSC CDS II 2023 Final Result For OTA Released At upsc.gov.in

Representative Image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the final result for the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) II 2023 for the Officers Training Academy (OTA). Candidates who participated in the examination can now view their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Key Details:

Examination Conducted: September 2023

Main Result Released: April 23, 2024

Total Qualified Candidates: 197

The results are based on the performance in the written examination and the subsequent Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews held by the Ministry of Defence. The results of the medical examination have not been considered in the merit list preparation. All candidates’ results are provisional, pending verification of their date of birth and educational qualifications by the Army Headquarters.

Courses for Admission:

Qualified candidates will be considered for admission to the following courses:

Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun: 157th (DE) Course

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: Pre-Flying Training Course (No. 216 F(P) Course)

How to Check UPSC CDS II 2023 Final Result for OTA:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link for "UPSC CDS II 2023 final result for OTA" available on the homepage.

A PDF file will open, displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

Download the PDF and retain a hard copy for future reference.

For additional information and detailed instructions, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website.