UPSC Announces Results For Civil Services Preliminary Exam; Check At upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2024 | UPSC

The results of the preliminary examination for the civil services were released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The results are available on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in. Those who took the exam can check on their eligibility by going to the official website.

Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the general studies exam, which carried 400 total points, were administered in two shifts. Every question had four options and was of the objective type. For every question, candidates had to choose the best or most appropriate response.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

After passing the Civil Services Preliminary Exam, candidates advance to the UPSC CSE Mains 2024, which is the next step, and then either the interview or personality test round. September 20 is the tentative date for the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination, per the UPSC calendar.

1056 positions in central government departments and agencies will be filled through the UPSC Civil Services 2024 examination. The IAS, IFS, and IPS are the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and Indian Foreign Service, respectively. Forty of the total number of positions are reserved for individuals who meet the benchmark disability criteria.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.