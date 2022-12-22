e-Paper Get App
UPSC announces recruitment results for various posts, here are the details

The final list of recommended candidates was released on December 20 and selected candidates have already been informed individually by post, the commission said.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 04:11 PM IST
Representative Image | Imagesbazaar
New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced recruitment result for various posts.

Following are the posts for which the UPSC recruitment result has been announced.

1. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

2. Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.

3. Staff Nurse, Farakka Barrage Project, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

4. Public Prosecutor, National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs

5. Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Dermatology Venereology and Leprosy), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

6. Principal Design Officer (Electrical), Integrated Headquarters (Navy), Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence.

7. Nautical Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical), Directorate General of Shipping, Ministry of Shipping.

8. Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology), Government Medical College and Hospital, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration.

