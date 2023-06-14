EPFO Admit Card 2023 released at upsconline.nic.in

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) admin cards were released today i.e June 14 by The Union Public Service Commission. | Representational pic

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) admin cards were released today i.e June 14 by The Union Public Service Commission. Therefore, candidates who have applied for the Enforcement officer, Account officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner 2023 are eligible to download their admin cards from the official website - upsconline.nic.in

The UPSC EFPO Exam is scheduled for July 2, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps to download the admin card given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link - "Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and/or Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, 2023"

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen, enter your login details such as Registration Id or By Roll Number, and submit.

Step 4: Your UPSC EPFO 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and get its printout for further use.



Alongside. the official website mentioned that, "It is mandatory for the candidate to take print out of 'IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CANDIDATE' before downloading the e-ADMIT CARD and bring the same along with this e-ADMIT CARD to be permitted to enter the examination hall,"

Importantly, the candidates must note that each one will be required to get a hard copy of UPSC admin card and carry it to the examination Centre on the exam day.

For more information, candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website.