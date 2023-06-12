UPSC Prelims Results 2023: Over 14,000 Candidates Qualify to Appear for Mains Exam

Over 14,000 Candidates Qualify to Appear for Mains Exam | Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) today, June 12, 2023. Candidates can check and download the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The Commission has also released a PDF that consists of a detailed list mentioning roll numbers of candidates who have been declared successful in the test.

The preliminary examination took place on May 28, 2023. Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the CS (P) Examination, 2023 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 is over i.e. after the declaration of the final result.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission.

UPSC CSE IAS Prelims 2023 Result: Over 14,000 Qualify For Mains Exam

A total of 14,624 candidates have qualified for the UPSC IAS Mains exam 2023. In this article, we have provided you with a direct link and steps to check the result.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: How to Check Online?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, go to the What’s New section. Click on the link that reads, “Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023.” A new webpage will open on the screen. Your UPSC Prelims 2023 Result will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.