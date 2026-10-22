UP's Chandauli Schools To Suspend Physical Classes On October 22 & 24 Ahead Of IAF’s 'Wings Over Ganga' Air Show In Varanasi | File Pic (Representative image)

Chandauli: All secondary schools in Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar and Niyamatabad blocks of Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district will remain closed for physical classes on October 22 and 24 in view of an air show being organised in Varanasi, an official said on Wednesday.

District Inspector of Schools Dharmendra Kumar said the closure would apply to schools and colleges affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE and ICSE.

"Online classes will be conducted during the two days," he said.

The air show, titled 'Wings Over Ganga', is being organised by the Indian Air Force at Varanasi's Namo Ghat on October 22, 24 and 25 to mark its 94th anniversary. The event is expected to draw 15-20 lakh spectators, prompting extensive security and traffic arrangements in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries are expected to attend the concluding day's event at Namo Ghat on October 25, according to local BJP leaders and officials.

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