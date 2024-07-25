 UPPSC Staff Nurse Main Examination On July 28; Check Admit Card Details Here!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPPSC Staff Nurse Main Examination On July 28; Check Admit Card Details Here!

UPPSC Staff Nurse Main Examination On July 28; Check Admit Card Details Here!

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the Staff Nurse Main Examination 2023 which is scheduled for July 28, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Admit Card Page | UPPSC website

The Staff Nurse Main Examination 2023 is set to be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on July 28, 2024. The candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download their adit cards for the exam from UPPSC's official website. At uppsc.up.nic.in, candidates can find the link to the view and download their admit cards under the 'Recruitment Dashboard' section. Candidates need to enter details like the OTR Number, date of birth, gender and the verification code in order to access their admit cards. The candidates can click here to directly download their admit cards for the above mentioned exam.

Information on the candidate's admit card includes name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, location of the examination center, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time.

Read Also
MPPSC Announces State Services Exam (SSE) Mains 2024 Schedule: Read Eligibility & More Details
article-image

How To Download Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Search the homepage for the Admit Card link.

Step 3: Click the provided link and provide the necessary information.

Step 4: Your screen will open the admit card.

Step 5: Examine the specifics

Step 6: Download and save for later use.

Having a valid admit card is a must for all candidates to take the exam. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not possess a valid admit card be permitted to take the exam. It is anticipated that the exam admit cards will be released shortly. Upon its distribution, the admit card will be available for download and online access for applicants who meet the requirements to take the exam.

The UPPSC recently releases the results for the preliminary exam results on February 20, 2024. A total of 3,962 candidates managed to clear the exam. The preliminary exam was conducted by the UPPSC on December 19, 2023.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPPSC Staff Nurse Main Examination On July 28; Check Admit Card Details Here!

UPPSC Staff Nurse Main Examination On July 28; Check Admit Card Details Here!

Control Rooms, Police In Plain Clothes, & Strict Regulations; Delhi University Announces...

Control Rooms, Police In Plain Clothes, & Strict Regulations; Delhi University Announces...

MPPSC Announces State Services Exam (SSE) Mains 2024 Schedule: Read Eligibility & More Details

MPPSC Announces State Services Exam (SSE) Mains 2024 Schedule: Read Eligibility & More Details

University Of Mumbai Extends Application Deadline For MMS, MCA Distance Learning Entrance Exams

University Of Mumbai Extends Application Deadline For MMS, MCA Distance Learning Entrance Exams

2513 IIT Roorkee Students To Graduate This Year, Convocation On July 27!

2513 IIT Roorkee Students To Graduate This Year, Convocation On July 27!