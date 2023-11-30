UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Date Out At uppsc.up.nic.in

Representational photo | File

The exam schedule for the UPPSC Review Officer / Assistant Review Officer Exam 2023 was announced in a notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on November 16.

The exam is set to take place in two sessions on Sunday, February 11, 2024. There will be two sessions: an early one from 9:30 to 11:30 am and an afternoon session from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.

Information on the testing locations and the several ways to get there is anxiously awaited by the candidates. It is anticipated that the UPPSC will make this information available as soon as possible in order to let candidates make the necessary preparations for the approaching tests.

November 9, 2023, was the original deadline for online applications for the 2023 UPPSC RO ARO exam, which will fill 411 positions. The new deadline is November 24, 2023.

A minimum typing speed of 25 words per minute in Hindi is required, in addition to a bachelor's degree from an Indian legal university, a computer science certification, or a "O" Level certificate from the DOEACC Society. At Level 7, the pay scale will be between INR 44,900 and INR 1,42,400, and at Level 8, it will be between INR 47,600 and INR 1,51,100.