 UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Date Out At uppsc.up.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPPSC RO/ARO Exam Date Out At uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Date Out At uppsc.up.nic.in

The exam schedule for the UPPSC Review Officer / Assistant Review Officer Exam 2023 was announced in a notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on November 16.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo | File

The exam schedule for the UPPSC Review Officer / Assistant Review Officer Exam 2023 was announced in a notification released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on November 16.

The exam is set to take place in two sessions on Sunday, February 11, 2024. There will be two sessions: an early one from 9:30 to 11:30 am and an afternoon session from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.

Information on the testing locations and the several ways to get there is anxiously awaited by the candidates. It is anticipated that the UPPSC will make this information available as soon as possible in order to let candidates make the necessary preparations for the approaching tests.

November 9, 2023, was the original deadline for online applications for the 2023 UPPSC RO ARO exam, which will fill 411 positions. The new deadline is November 24, 2023.

A minimum typing speed of 25 words per minute in Hindi is required, in addition to a bachelor's degree from an Indian legal university, a computer science certification, or a "O" Level certificate from the DOEACC Society. At Level 7, the pay scale will be between INR 44,900 and INR 1,42,400, and at Level 8, it will be between INR 47,600 and INR 1,51,100.

Read Also
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day, Check How To Apply In Railway, DRDO, CGPSC
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Date Out At uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Date Out At uppsc.up.nic.in

5 Study Tips To Include In Your Everyday Routine

5 Study Tips To Include In Your Everyday Routine

CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 Registration Deadline Extended To Dec 4

CSIR-UGC NET December 2023 Registration Deadline Extended To Dec 4

OSSC CHSL 2023: Admit Card Release Date, Exam Date Out

OSSC CHSL 2023: Admit Card Release Date, Exam Date Out

Uttar Pradesh: Govt's Decision To Restrict Night Classes For Female Students In Coaching Centres...

Uttar Pradesh: Govt's Decision To Restrict Night Classes For Female Students In Coaching Centres...