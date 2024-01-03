UPPSC Releases Previous Years' Question Papers For Recruitment Exams

GATE 2024 exam | Representative Image

To aid in the preparation of numerous job applicants for its recruitment exams, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has initiated the publication of past years' question papers for all its recruitment exams on its official website.

Aspiring candidates can access and download these previous recruitment exam question papers from the Commission's official website by navigating to the Candidate Corner. UPPSC officials have stated that over 1.6 million competitive students will derive substantial benefit from this initiative.

As a result, candidates will be able to estimate the format and nature of questions in order to better prepare for a given recruitment exam.

Available papers

The General Studies-I and General Studies-II question papers from the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (PCS)-2023 preliminary examination as well as the question papers from the main examination are currently accessible on the website.

In addition, the preliminary and main exam question papers for the 2021 recruitment exam for Review Officers (RO) and Assistant Review Officers (ARO) are available for download.

Exam questions for the Dental Surgeon Screening Examination in 2018 and 2023, as well as the Staff Nurse Sister Grade-2 (Female/Male) recruitment exam in 2017 and 2021, are also available. The Commission had already taken a number of significant actions in the best interests of candidates.

In order to allow private sector employers to get in touch with and accommodate candidates who passed the PCS (Main) Examination but did not pass the interviews and make the cut, the names and full details of those candidates were also posted on the website.