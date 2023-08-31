UPPSC PCS (J)-2022 Results Out At uppsc.up.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UPPSC Declares PCS (J)-2022 Results | Representational Pic

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared result of Uttar Pradesh PCS (J)-2022 or Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Recruitment Examination on Wednesday, August 30. The state commission has declared the results on the official site at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC has selected 302 candidates, against 303 posts of judicial officers.

According to the UPPSC Secretary Devi Prasad Pal, amongst those selected 165 are women, amounting to 55% of the selections. Remarkably, 15 women have made a place among the Top-20 in the results. Nishi Gupta of Kanpur has bagged first place followed by Shishir Yadav of Prayagraj at second place and Rashmi Singh of Kasganj at third place, he added.

A total of 79,565 candidates had applied for this recruitment exam, out of which 50,837 candidates appeared in the preliminary examination which was held on February 12.

On the basis of preliminary examination, a total of 3,145 candidates qualified for the mains examination. A total of 3,019 candidates had appeared in the main examination held from May 23 to 25.

In the result of the main examination declared on August 1st, 959 candidates were selected for the interview round.

Final Selection

All 959 candidates appeared in the interviews held between August 16 and 28. The result of one post has not been declared in the light of the interim order of the Allahabad High Court. UPPSC secretary Devi Prasad Pal said that the recommendations of the selected candidates will be sent to the state government soon and after that the marks and category-wise cutoffs of the candidates will be displayed on the official website of the Commission.

Here is a list of Top-10 of PCS (J)-2022 Toppers:

Nishi Gupta

Shishir Yadav

Rashmi Singh

Snehil Kunwar Singh

Jahnavi Verma

Harshita Singh

Hazique Husain Ansari

Raveena

Shivali Misra

Mohd D Younis

