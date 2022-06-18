e-Paper Get App

UPMSP Class 10, 12 result 2022 today, here's how to check at upmsp.edu.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
Today, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board 10th and 12th results for the year 2022. At 2 p.m., the UP board result for class 10 and class 12 for the year 2022 will be announced. Students can access their UPMSP results at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, respectively. Students must use their roll number and date of birth to download their UP Board 2022 result scorecard.

Here's how to check UP Board result:

  • Go to the official website- upmsp.edu.in

  • Select the designated result link

  • Enter your roll number and school code.

  • Your UP Board result will appear on the screen

  • Download the UPMSP result.

Pass Percentage of last year

The pass percentage of regular students in the Class 10 exam was 83.44 percent, while the pass percentage of regular students in the Class 12 exam was 74.64 percent, according to the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2022.

article-image
