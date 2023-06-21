UPJEE Opens Correction Window For JEECUP 2023 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

UPJEE Opens Correction Window | Representative image

Uttar Pradesh's Joint Entrance Examination Council has opened JEECUP 2023 correction window today, June 21, 2023. Candidates who applied for the exam and want to make changes in application form of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can do it through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The correction window is opened till June 27, 2023 to make changes in the application form.

Direct link to make changes in JEECUP 2023 application form for PG Industrial Safety

Direct link to make changes in Polytechnic application form for JEECUP 2023

The registration process was started in March and ended on June 15, 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination date will also be announced soon, says the official website. UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.

Steps to make corrections in JEECUP 2023 application form:

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on JEECUP 2023 correction window link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make the changes in the application form and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.