 JEECUP 2023: UPJEE Registration Last Day Toady; Apply Soon at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was June 10, which was later extended till June 15, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 08:33 AM IST
UPJEE Registration Last Day Toady | IStocks

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will close the JEECUP 2023 registration process today, June 15. As the last date to apply for the exam is approaching, interested and eligible candidates can apply for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023) from the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was June 10, which was later extended till June 15, 2023.

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2023

Application Fee for JEECUP 2023

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay ₹200/- as application fees if belonging to SC/ST category and ₹300/- if belonging to general category or OBC.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination date will also be announced soon once the registration process closes.

Steps to apply for JEECUP 2023:

  • Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

  • Click on JEECUP 2023 link available on the home page.

  • Enter the login details and click on submit.

  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

  • Once done, click on submit.

  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

