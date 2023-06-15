JEECUP 2023: UPJEE Registration Last Day Toady; Apply Soon at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

UPJEE Registration Last Day Toady | IStocks

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will close the JEECUP 2023 registration process today, June 15. As the last date to apply for the exam is approaching, interested and eligible candidates can apply for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023) from the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for the examination was June 10, which was later extended till June 15, 2023.

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2023

Application Fee for JEECUP 2023

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay ₹200/- as application fees if belonging to SC/ST category and ₹300/- if belonging to general category or OBC.

Read Also CSIR UGC NET 2022 Answer Key Out at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination date will also be announced soon once the registration process closes.

Steps to apply for JEECUP 2023: