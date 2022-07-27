e-Paper Get App

UP: Teachers' dress code order reversed after protests

The BSA's jurisdiction to issue such an order was contested by the UP Primary Teachers Association

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 07:44 PM IST
Representative Image |

The district's decree regarding the required attire for government teachers has been revoked in response to protests.

The district's Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) had instructed the women to wear a saree, a salwar-kurta, or a kurta and leggings, while the men were to arrive in shirt and trousers. The BSA's jurisdiction to issue such an order was contested by the UP Primary Teachers Association.

The order has now been revoked by the BSA with immediate effect as a result of the uproar.

As per a senior official, the BSA Surendra Singh established the dress code for teachers, instructors, and shiksha mitras in primary and upper primary schools because it was discovered during inspections that some teachers were showing up to class in "indecent clothes," which is against the "dignity of the school."

"A casual dress code compromises the dignity of the profession. In some cases, parents and other people had objected to teachers coming to school wearing skirts, etc. So, we thought of introducing a dress code for teachers," the BSA said on Wednesday.

The BSA has overstepped its authority, according to Dinesh Chandra Sharma, president of the UP Primary Teachers Association, because government officials, not district-level officials, make policy choices.

According to Vijay Kiran Anand, director-general of school education, BSA Shahjahanpur made this directive in his personal capacity.

article-image

