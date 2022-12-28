e-Paper Get App
UP: Sub-inspector elopes with school girl, complaint filed

Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Lakhimpur Kheri: Reports of a police sub-inspector having eloped with a school girl in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district has sent shock waves in the area.

Jogendra Singh, posted as the chowki in-charge in Palia, is alleged to have eloped with the girl two days ago.

UP: In over a week, 3 girls of same school die by suicide over love affairs
Singh has been sent to lines for remaining absent from duty without informing senior officials.

The girl's father has given a complaint in this regard in Lucknow, naming the police official.

According to sources, Singh had befriended the girl and was often seen in her company.

