UP shocker: Tuition teacher allegedly gangraped by auto driver, passenger

Representative pic |

Lucknow: An 18-year-old tuition teacher was allegedly gang-raped in the city, police said on Monday.



According to the police, the woman on Saturday had taken an auto-rickshaw home after conducting classes near the fire station at Kathauta crossing.



The woman said that apart from the driver, there was another passenger sitting in the auto and they allegedly raped her, the said.

Station House Officer (Vibhuti Khand) Ram Singh said the accused have been identified and efforts are on to catch them.



A case was registered against the accused on Sunday, he said, adding that the woman has been sent for a medical examination.