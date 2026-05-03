UP Schools To Teach Lata Mangeshkar’s Life Struggles In New NCERT Class 9 Textbook | Representational Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government’s push to highlight the legacy of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has now found a place in school education, with her life and struggles being included in the Class 9 curriculum under CBSE.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training has introduced a new Hindi textbook titled ‘Ganga’ as part of the revised syllabus, which has been implemented across CBSE schools nationwide from the current academic session. The book places Mangeshkar alongside literary stalwarts such as Munshi Premchand, Ravidas, Tulsidas, Suryakant Tripathi Nirala, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan and Mohan Rakesh.

Officials in the education department said the move aims to introduce students to Mangeshkar’s journey marked by perseverance, discipline and dedication, while also strengthening their language and creative skills.

The textbook includes a widely discussed interview of the singer conducted by author Yatindra Mishra, titled ‘Aisi Bhi Baatein Hoti Hain’ in the prose section. Spread across 12 pages, the interview presents an engaging account of Mangeshkar’s life, her early struggles, musical training and eventual success in a simple and evocative style.

Educationist Rajendra Kumar said the inclusion of the chapter will play a crucial role in shaping students’ understanding of perseverance and excellence. “This chapter will not only introduce students to Lata Mangeshkar’s struggles but also highlight her extraordinary achievements. It will inspire young learners to value discipline, dedication and hard work while helping them understand how challenges can be transformed into success through determination,” he said.

The book also highlights the values she inherited from her father and the resilience that shaped her career. Officials said the inclusion of her life story will help students understand interview writing as a literary form while also connecting them to India’s rich musical heritage.

Read Also PM Modi Hails Mission Drishti Launch As Milestone In India’s Private Space Innovation Journey

Also Watch:

Mishra, who worked closely with Mangeshkar between 2009 and 2016 and authored her biography ‘Lata: Sur Gatha’, said he had never imagined that the interview would one day become part of a school textbook. He described it as a significant milestone for any writer to see their work reach young readers.

The development follows earlier efforts by the state government to honour the singer, including the naming of a prominent chowk in Ayodhya after her.