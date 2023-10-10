UP: Moradabad School Student Run Over By School Van, Condition Critical; CCTV Footage Surfaces

UP School Shocker | Twitter

Moradabad: A shocking and tragic video of a school van running over a student has been surfacing on various social media platforms. The incident took place in the school premises has been captured in the CCTV cameras installed there. The incident is of a school in Moradabad's Kundarki where a school van driver crushed a LKG student, according to the reports.

As per the latest reports, the student is in a critical condition.

The minor was admitted to the hospital with the help of the school staff, after suffering serious head injuries.

Reports claim that the girl was first taken to manager's room for fast aid but when her condition worsened, she was taken to the city. There hospitals refused to admit her. Later on she was finally admitted to a hospital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After the incident, the school manager has fired the driver for negligence. However the family members of the girl has expressed anger. They said that the management is also responsible for the incident.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)