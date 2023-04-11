Moradabad's medical college viral video: Students state, ‘doing it for fun’

Several netizens who saw the video on Twitter tagged the official account of the Moradabad Police | Twitter

Moradabad: Yesterday FPJ reported about the disturbing video that went viral on social media in which a student from a medical college based in Moradabad is seen thrashing a female student on campus repeatedly.

In the alleged video from UP's Moradabad University, The two were seen seated on campus grounds when the boy suddenly gets up and begins to slap the girl while she tries to defend herself. The incident was witnessed by several students and one of them even intervenes.

In the recent development, TMU’s media in-charge said that both the students have given written statements that they were just ‘doing it for fun’. The University also informed that both of them are friends.

Taking action for creating ruckus inside the varsity, the university has also suspended both the students involved in the incident which is said to be of April 5. The University has also informed their Guardians about the same.

Meanwhile, people have begun to tag the Moradabad police unit on social media, asking it to take necessary action in the matter.

Speaking on the event, UP police said that Pakbara police in-charge has been asked to look into the incident.