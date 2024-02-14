UP Police Releases Admit Card For 2024 Constable Recruitment Exam

Representational Image

The admit card for the 2024 UP Constable Recruitment exam has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). The exam is planned to take place on February 17 and 18.

Through this exam, the recruitment effort hopes to fill 60,244 positions for male and female constables. 24,102 of these are reserved for unreserved candidates; 6,024 are for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS); 12,650 are for the Scheduled Caste (SC); 1,204 are for the Scheduled Tribe (ST); and 16,264 are for Other Backward Classes (OBC).



There will be two shifts for the UP Police Constable test. Exams will be administered in two shifts: from 3 to 5 p.m. on the first shift and from 10 am to 12 pm on the second.



The Physical Standard Test (PST), interview, and document verification will come after the written exam, where candidates will be chosen based on how well they performed.

Read Also Gujarat Board Releases GSEB Class 12 Science Practical Exam Admit Cards At sciprac.gsebht.in

How to download the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024?

The UP Police admission card is available for download on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, for qualified candidates. To download the UP Police Constable admit card, candidates must enter their registration number and birthdate.

Go to uppbpb.gov.in, the official website of the UPPRPB.

On the homepage, look for the admission card tab.

Locate the UP Police admit card 2024 activation link on the page that appears.

To log in, enter the registration number and birthdate.

The admit card for the UP Police constable will show up on the screen.

Print off the document after downloading it for your records.

The city intimation slip for the UP Police Constable Recruitment was released by the UPPRPB on February 10 and is available for download from the official website. Candidates can call the hotline number provided in the official notification if they are having trouble downloading their city slip or admission card.

