UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be Declared By October End, CM Yogi Adityanath Asks To Accelerate Process

UP Police Constable Result 2024 | X / Yogi Adityanath Office

The UP Police Constable result 2024 is expected to be announced by the end of October as shared by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.

The exam was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31and is a recruitment exam to hire police constables initiated by The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB). The state-wide recruiting campaign intends to fill 60,244 constable positions in total.

The same was shared by CM on his official 'X' account. The post read, "Prepare to release the result of Police Constable Recruitment Exam by the end of this month. The recruitment process for vacant posts should be accelerated, the integrity of the examinations must be ensured at all costs: Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj"

Around 48 lakh applicants applied for the UP Police Constable written examination in 2024. In the first phase, 28.91 lakh people registered, while 19.26 lakh appeared in the second phase.

How to check result?



Step 1: visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the results link.

Step 3: Enter the appropriate credentials to view your results.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the details.

Step 6: Save and download for later use.

Additionally, it is advised that candidates who find any inconsistencies in their results or have any doubts regarding them immediately contact the appropriate officials.



It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later.