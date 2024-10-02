UP Police Constable Result 2024 OUT Soon; All You Need To Know

File photo

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is set to announce the UP Police Constable Result 2024 shortly. Candidates who took the written examination will be able to access and download their scorecards and results on the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Students will need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use.

Read Also How To Prepare For NEET - Effective Tips To Get Success In The Exam

Exam Details

Two phases of the UPPBPB Constable written test were held: the first phase was on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, and the second phase was on August 30 and 31, 2024. About 48 lakh individuals applied in total, with 28.91 lakh applying in the first phase and 19.26 lakh applying in the second.

There were two shifts for the examination: an early shift from 10 AM to 12 PM and an afternoon shift from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.