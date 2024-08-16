UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam City Slip To Be Released August 16, Check Details

The UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam, set to begin on August 23, will fill 60,244 positions across the state. The City Intimation Slip, also known as the Pre Admit Card, will be available for download starting Friday, August 16, at 5 PM on the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

This slip will provide details about your designated exam city and date. To download the slip, visit the board’s website, click the provided link, and enter your registration number and date of birth.

A recent notification on the board's website confirms that the link to access written examination dates and details about your examination district or city will be available soon.

The UP Police Constable exam is scheduled to take place on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at various centers throughout Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second from 3 PM to 5 PM. Candidates will find their assigned exam city on the City Intimation Slip.

How to Download the UP Police Constable Exam City Slip

To download the UP Police Constable Exam City Slip, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official website of the board at uppbpb.gov.in

2. Click on the “UP Police Constable Exam City Slip” link on the homepage, which will be active at 5 PM.

3. Enter your registration number and date of birth.

4. Your Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print the slip for your records.