UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Admit Cards To Be Released Soon At uppbpb.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release admit cards for the Constables recruitment exam in the near future. It is reported that the admit card will be available on January 13 and can be accessed by candidates on uppbpb.gov.in.

Applicants must have the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 to take the test on February 17 and 18, 2024.

The notice containing information about the exam venue for candidates was issued on February 10. Afterward, the board will distribute admit cards for the exam.

The admit cards will include important details like roll numbers, exam date and time, reporting time, and more.

The UP Police will conduct a recruitment exam for 60,244 constable positions on February 17 and 18. The exam will have two shifts on each day, from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Here's how to download UPPRPB UP Police admit card 2024:

Visit the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in.

Navigate to the notice tab on the homepage.

Click on the admit card download link for the "written examination under Direct Recruitment-2023 for the posts of Reserve Civil Police in Uttar Pradesh Police."

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.