UP Police Constable 2024 City Slip Now Available; Admit Card To Be Released Soon | Official Website

The test city slip for today's August 16, 2024, constable recruitment exam has been made public by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB). The exam is scheduled to take place over five days, from August 23 to August 31, 2024. The Uttar Pradesh Police is seeking candidates to fill 60,244 constable jobs.

The advanced exam city slip is now available for download on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, for candidates. Students can find out their allocated exam centre in Uttar Pradesh by using the UP Police Constable Exam City Slip 2024.

How to download city slip?

-Go to uppbpb.gov.in, the official website of the UPPBPB.

-Find and click the "UP Police Constable Exam City Slip" link on the homepage.

-Fill in the appropriate fields with your date of birth and registration number.

-Save the city slip on your computer for later use.

UPPRPB Constable Exam 2024

A question paper leak caused the UPPRPB constable test, which was originally set for February 17 and 18, 2024, to be rescheduled. Exam dates for the postponed exam are August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 in 2024. There will be two shifts for the examination: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024

Three days prior to the exam, the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 will be made available along with the city slip. Strict procedures will be implemented to prevent cheating and maintain the integrity of the exam.

How to download admit card when released?

-Go to uppbpb.gov.in to access the official UPPRPB website.

-Click the "UP Police Admit Card 2024" link on the homepage.

-After entering your registration number and birthdate as part of your login information, click "Submit."

-The screen will display your admit card as a UP Police Constable.

-Carefully go over the information, download the admit card, and print it out for later use.



Examinees are advised that they must bring a printed copy of their admission card and a legitimate form of identification to the testing location. Should these documents not be presented, you will not be allowed to take the exam.

