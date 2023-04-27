UP: Pharmacy student shoots college chairman in his office

The student was identified as Shrestha Saini who is a resident of Prem Nagar in Bareilly. | Representative image

Bareilly: Abhishek Agarwal, the Chairman of Bareilly's Lotus Institute of Management, was shot and seriously injured while he was entering his office on Wednesday, police said.

As per a TOI report, the chairman was allegedly shot in the face allegedly by a pharmacy student on Wednesday, April 26. The student was agitated after being scolded for bringing a mobile phone to class, stated media reports.

The chairman has been admitted to SRMS Hospital in Bareilly in a critical condition. The student was identified as Shrestha Saini who is a resident of Prem Nagar in Bareilly.



SP, Rural, Rajkumar Agarwal, who has reached the college, said that the accused is a student of B Pharma third year and reportedly had a dispute with the college Chairman. He said that a police team has been deployed in search of the accused student.

(with inputs from IANS)