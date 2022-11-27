e-Paper Get App
UP: Nursing student found hanging at home, body sent for postmortem

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
Representative Image
Etawah: A student of a nursing school allegedly died by suicide in Etawah district's Civil Lines police station area, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Kamil Qureshi said Shilpi Kushwaha, 22, a student pursuing a nursing course from a private nursing school in Shiv Nagar ended her life by hanging herself with a scarf at her house. Police have sent the body for postmortem.

