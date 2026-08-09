UP NEET UG Counselling 2026-27: Candidates Failing To Join Stray Round To Be Debarred From Counselling; Check List Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2026-27: Candidates Failing To Join Stray Round Seats Debarred | File Pic

UP NEET UG 2026-27: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has issued an important notice regarding the UP NEET UG 2026-27 counselling process. As per the notice, candidates who were allotted seats in the Stray Vacancy Round/Special Stray Vacancy Round of UP NEET UG 2025-26 but did not report for admission will be debarred from participating in the UP NEET UG 2026-27 counselling process.

The notice specifically concerns non-reported candidates—those who received a seat allotment but did not complete the admission/reporting process at the allotted medical or dental college.

Direct Link To Check Notice

UP NEET UG 2026-27: Non-Reported Candidates To Be Debarred

According to the DGME notice, if a candidate does not report for admission after being allotted a seat through the Stray Vacancy Round/Special Stray Vacancy Round, the candidate will be prohibited from participating in the UP NEET UG 2026-27 counselling process.

The list released by the Uttar Pradesh counselling authorities includes candidates who were allotted MBBS and BDS seats in the previous counselling cycle but did not report for admission.

Candidates participating in the upcoming UP NEET UG 2026-27 counselling should take note of the rule and carefully consider their choices before participating in the stray vacancy rounds.

UP NEET UG 2025-26: List Of Non-Reported MBBS Candidates

The notice lists the following candidates among those who were allotted MBBS seats but did not report for admission:

Avishi Mahato — Krishna Mohan Medical College & Hospital, Mathura

Harshit Tiwary — KMC Medical College & Hospital, Maharajganj

Anjali Singh — G S Medical College & Hospital, Hapur

Rohan Chandev Gaikwad — Venkateshwara Institute of Medical Sciences, Gajraula, Amroha

Kumar Shrishti — Shri Siddhi Vinayak Medical College & Hospital, Sambhal

Sawanneet Kaustubh Pravin... — KMC Medical College & Hospital, Maharajganj

Parv Vamane — Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Muzaffarnagar

Pache Adheesire Dharmendra — Rohilkhand Medical College & Hospital, Bareilly

Kusum Kumari — Autonomous State Medical College, Amethi

Jessica Jana — Shri Siddhi Vinayak Medical College & Hospital, Sambhal

Agnivesh B — Shri Siddhi Vinayak Medical College & Hospital, Sambhal

Borra Tarangini — Varunarjun Medical College & Rohilkhand Hospital, Shahjahanpur

Swara Wadhwe — Varunarjun Medical College & Rohilkhand Hospital, Shahjahanpur

The notice also includes additional non-reported candidates allotted MBBS seats at various medical colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

UP NEET UG 2025-26: List Of Non-Reported BDS Candidates

The notice also identifies candidates who were allotted BDS seats but did not report for admission. The listed candidates include:

Arushi Singh Parihar — Teerthanker Mahaveer Dental College & Research Center, Moradabad

Bushra Rana — Kothiwal Dental College & Research Center, Moradabad

Eshika Tyagi — Kothiwal Dental College & Research Center, Moradabad

Laxmi Devi — Faculty of Dental College & Research Center, Lucknow

Bhavika — Subharti Dental College & Hospital, Meerut

Abhishek Goel — KALKA Dental College & Hospital, Meerut

Aanya Jain — Teerthanker Mahaveer Dental College & Research Center, Moradabad

What Does The UP NEET UG Notice Say?

The DGME notice states that if any candidate does not report after allotment of a seat in the Stray Vacancy Round/Special Stray Vacancy Round, such candidates will be debarred from the UP NEET UG 2026-27 counselling process.

The action is based on the counselling authorities' directions aimed at ensuring that candidates who participate in the final rounds of counselling honour their seat allotments and report to the allotted institutions.

Candidates are therefore advised to carefully consider their choices before participating in the stray vacancy rounds. Once a seat is allotted, failure to report for admission can have consequences for their eligibility to participate in the next counselling cycle.

Candidates should regularly check the official UP NEET UG counselling portal at upneet.gov.in for further notices and updates regarding the 2026-27 counselling process.