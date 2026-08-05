Centre Considering JEE-Style Two-Stage Format For NEET-UG, Tells Supreme Court

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The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it is considering conducting NEET-UG as a Computer-Based Test (CBT), either as a single-stage examination or a two-stage examination on the lines of JEE Main and JEE Advanced. The proposal was placed before the apex court in an affidavit filed in the ongoing proceedings on reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Possible changes to exam format

According to The Indian Express report, the Centre will make the final decision on the examination format after considering the recommendations of the High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on examination reforms, led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. The affidavit stated that NEET-UG is the only major NTA examination still conducted in pen-and-paper mode, whereas seven of the NTA's eight major examinations, including JEE (Main), CUET (UG), CUET (PG), UGC-NET, and CSIR-NET, are already conducted as computer-based tests across multiple sessions.

The Centre told the court that NEET-UG is a one-of-a-kind examination due to its scale, with over 22 lakh registered candidates, the majority of whom are women and come from rural areas. It also stated that the examination determines admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, and Nursing programmes, and that any structural changes would be made only after consultations with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission (NMC). Candidates, it added, would be given sufficient advance notice of any changes to the examination pattern.

New security measures outlined

According to PTI, the Centre also informed the Supreme Court that it has conducted a comprehensive review of the NEET-UG examination process to prevent paper leaks and systemic failures. In a compliance affidavit filed before a bench led by Justice P. S. Narasimha, the Ministry of Education stated that the reforms aim to create a robust and institutionalised examination system by strengthening security and preserving institutional memory.

The affidavit outlines a newly introduced 10-layer "fortress" security framework aimed at preventing examination malpractice. Under the enhanced protocol, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will prepare question papers using air-gapped (offline) artificial intelligence systems, assign unique serial numbers to every question paper and OMR sheet linked to individual candidates, and transport examination papers using six layers of tamper-evident packaging secured with single-use locks.

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Supreme Court hearing on August 6

The Centre also referred to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026, which provides for stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines of up to ₹1 crore for serious examination-related offences. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on August 6.