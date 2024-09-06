UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Schedule Released For Round 2 Registration; Check Here | Official Website

The second round of the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling 2024 for admission to MBBS and BDS programs in medical and dental institutes throughout the state has been announced by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Lucknow. On September 9, the second round of registration will open on the official website, upneet.gov.in. As per the schedule, September 13 is the last day to register for UP NEET UG 2024 counselling round 2.

Choice-filling



Candidates will only be able to fill out their choices if their original documents have been electronically validated and deposited with the required amount. During the second round of registration, candidates who failed to upload legitimate documents or whose documents were rejected in the first round can upload valid documents to have their documents validated again.

Important Dates

Online registration and uploading of documents - September 9, 11 am till September 13, 11 am

Payment of registration & security money - September 9, 11 am till September 13, 2 pm

Merit list declaration - September 14

Online choice filling - September 14, 5 pm till September 18, 11 am

Seat allotment result - September 19

Downloading of allotment letter & admission - September 20 till September 25



Registration Fees



It is not necessary for candidates who registered and paid the Rs 2,000 registration fee for the first round of counselling to register or pay the registration cost again for the second round. Those who did not take part in the first round of candidates must register online and pay the registration cost.

Nonetheless, candidates who registered for the first round but failed to pay the required security deposit and registration fee may still participate in the second round by making the scheduled payments.

How to apply?

-Go to upneet.gov.in, the official UP NEET website.

-On the front page, click the registration link for UP NEET UG Counselling 2024.

-After entering your registration information, click "Submit."

-After that, complete the application.

-Complete the application fee payment.

-Press the submit button to download the page.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Security Deposit



New candidates must deposit a security deposit of Rs 30,000 for government college seats, Rs 2,00,000 for private medical college seats, and Rs 1,00,000 for private dental college seats online in order to be considered for the second round. The security deposit does not need to be paid again for candidates who were not reported, admitted, or allocated in the first round.