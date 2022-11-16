UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registrations end today; know more here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registrations end today |

Today, November 16, is the final date to register for the second round of UP NEET UG counselling 2022. Candidates can register for the same on the official website -- upneet.gov.in. Around 32 medical and 23 dental colleges are offering seats under the 85 percent state quota, which is going to be carried by the respective state. Previously, the final date to register for round 2 of UP NEET UG counselling 2022 was November 14.

Candidates will have to visit the official website- upneet.gov.in if they wish to register for round 2 of UP NEET UG counselling 2022.

Here's how to register for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022:

Go to the official website -- upneet.gov.in. Select the UP NEET 2022 registration link on the Home Page. Key in NEET UG 2022 roll number and password. Fill in the details in the UP NEET application form and hit the submit button. Download the UP NEET UG counselling 2022 round-2 application form and get a hard copy for future use.