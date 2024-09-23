 UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins
UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 Registration Begins

The registration process requires candidates to pay a counselling fee for UP NEET PG 2024.

Updated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
UP NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Official Website

Registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 counselling has opened as of today, September 23, according to the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can fill out the UP NEET PG 2024 counselling form by going to upneet.gov.in, the official website. There will be a six-day registration period for UP NEET PG 2024.

The official counselling schedule states that the registration date for UP NEET PG 2024 is September 28 at 5 p.m.

The full schedule and date of the UP NEET PG 2024 seat allocation outcome are still pending announcement.

Registration fees

The registration fee for UP NEET PG 2024 counselling is Rs 3,000. There is no reimbursement for the counselling registration cost.


The candidates' NEET PG scores, their preferences for universities and courses, the availability of seats in various medical institutions, and the reservation policy that allots seats for various categories like Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) are some of the factors that affect the UP NEET PG seat allocation.

How to register?

-Check out the UP NEET counseling website.
-Select the registration link for UP NEET PG counseling.
-Fill out the registration page with the necessary information.
-Register to complete the online application.
-Upload all required files
-Click the link for the final submission after paying the registration fee.

