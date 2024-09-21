NEET PG 2024 Counselling Registration Begins; Check Latest Update Here

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG examination counselling for Round 1 on Friday, September 20, 2024, registration is already open, according to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Those who met the requirements for NEET PG 2024 can now register on the official website, mcc.nic.in, for the NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 in order to be considered for admission to postgraduate medical programs.

It is anticipated that the MCC would conduct three rounds of all-India quota NEET PG counselling. These rounds are called AIQ rounds 1, 2, and 3, and they are followed by stray vacancy round(s) for any remaining seats.

The entire schedule for the NEET PG Counselling 2024 will soon be available on the official website, according to MCC.

How to register?

-Go to mcc.nic.in, the official MCC website.

-Select the "PG Medical" tab from the homepage.

-On the page that was opened, select the "New Registration 2024" link.

-Register using your name, NEET PG roll number, and other information.

-After finishing, use your password and registration number to log in.

-Complete Round 1 of the NEET PG 2024 Counselling form.

-Complete the application and pay the registration cost.

Candidates are thus notified that on September 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., the Registration and Payment Facility for Round 1 of the PG Counselling 2024 will open. The comprehensive PG Counselling 2024 schedule will be updated shortly.