UP NEET PG counselling 2022: Mop-up round merit list today; check details here

Representational image | FP NEWS SERVICE

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list will be declared today by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET).

Candidates can check and download the list from the official website of UP NEET PG upneet.gov.in once the list of the mop-up round merit list is released. The earlier date scheduled for the release of the same was November 15, however; the Directorate of Medical Education and Training revised the date later.

Steps to follow while downloading UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round merit list

The first step is to visit the official visit and from the homepage, candidates can click on the merit list. After fulfilling all the necessary details, candidates can click on the submit option and the list will be displayed.

According to the revised schedule, the UP NEET PG counselling choice filling for the mop-up round will start on November 22 at 4 pm and end on November 24.