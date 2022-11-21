e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP NEET PG counselling 2022: Mop-up round merit list today; check details here

UP NEET PG counselling 2022: Mop-up round merit list today; check details here

Candidates can check and download the list from the official website of UP NEET PG upneet.gov.in once the list of the mop-up round merit list is released.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | FP NEWS SERVICE
Follow us on

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round merit list will be declared today by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET).

Candidates can check and download the list from the official website of UP NEET PG upneet.gov.in once the list of the mop-up round merit list is released. The earlier date scheduled for the release of the same was November 15, however; the Directorate of Medical Education and Training revised the date later.

Read Also
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Reporting for mop-up round starts today
article-image

Steps to follow while downloading UP NEET PG 2022 mop-up round merit list

The first step is to visit the official visit and from the homepage, candidates can click on the merit list. After fulfilling all the necessary details, candidates can click on the submit option and the list will be displayed.

According to the revised schedule, the UP NEET PG counselling choice filling for the mop-up round will start on November 22 at 4 pm and end on November 24.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

DU admissions 2022: Over 14,000 seats vacant, first spot round registration begins

DU admissions 2022: Over 14,000 seats vacant, first spot round registration begins

Necessary to prevent rise of radicalisation to maintain national security: Muslim students' org

Necessary to prevent rise of radicalisation to maintain national security: Muslim students' org

UP NEET PG counselling 2022: Mop-up round merit list today; check details here

UP NEET PG counselling 2022: Mop-up round merit list today; check details here

PTA members criticize official Gazette, AIPA Maharashtra releases simplified version

PTA members criticize official Gazette, AIPA Maharashtra releases simplified version

Admission process in Kashmir schools to start after culmination of annual exams: DSEK

Admission process in Kashmir schools to start after culmination of annual exams: DSEK