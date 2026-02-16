UP NEET PG 2026 Mop-Up Allotment Result Likely Today: Check Required Documents & Reservation Details

UP NEET PG 2026 Mop Up: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, is set to tentatively release the UP NEET PG 2026 Mop-up Round Result soon. Those candidates who participated in counselling on February 1, 3, 2026, will be able to check results on
Candidates who registered for the counselling and have participated in the choice filling till February 13, 2026, will be able to download their allotment result today by adding their roll number, course, email ID, and captcha.
In case of any issues faced by the candidates, they can reach out to the Technical Helpline : 8189011696, 8189011697, 8189011698,8189011699,8189011700 or email upneetcounselling2025[AT]gmail[DOT]com.
UP NEET PG 2026 Mop Up: List of Documents Required
Candidates need to carry the below list of documents during the verification.
NEET PG 2026 admit card and scorecard
UP NEET 2026 counselling Duly Signed Application
Class X certificate (as proof of DOB)
MBBS Marksheets of all semesters and MBBS degree certificate
Internship Completion Certificate
Permanent/provisional Registration Certificate, issued by MCI/SMC
Disability Certificate and Caste/Community Certificate (if applicable)
State Merit List Allotment Letter Copy
UP NEET PG 2026 Mop Up: Reservation Policy
Candidates can check out the reservation policy regarding UP NEET PG below:
Vertical Reservation
SC: 21%
ST: 2%
OBC: 27%
EWS: 10%
Horizontal Reservation
PwD: 5%
Women: 20%
Freedom Fighters: 2%
Ex-Servicemen: 2%
NCC: 1%
Candidates should note that the mop round is allotted; there is no upgrade. The mop round allotted seat will be final. Those candidates have already gotten the seat in round 1, and round 2 will be ineligible. Similarly, those candidates who were allotted a seat but did not join will have to pay the deposit to participate in the mop-up round.