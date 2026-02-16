UP NEET PG 2026 Mop-Up Allotment Result Likely Today: Check Required Documents & Reservation Details

NEET PG Rule Sparks Debate On Merit & Vacant Seats | Canva

UP NEET PG 2026 Mop Up: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, is set to tentatively release the UP NEET PG 2026 Mop-up Round Result soon. Those candidates who participated in counselling on February 1, 3, 2026, will be able to check results on

Candidates who registered for the counselling and have participated in the choice filling till February 13, 2026, will be able to download their allotment result today by adding their roll number, course, email ID, and captcha.

In case of any issues faced by the candidates, they can reach out to the Technical Helpline : 8189011696, 8189011697, 8189011698,8189011699,8189011700 or email upneetcounselling2025[AT]gmail[DOT]com.

UP NEET PG 2026 Mop Up: List of Documents Required

Candidates need to carry the below list of documents during the verification.

NEET PG 2026 admit card and scorecard

UP NEET 2026 counselling Duly Signed Application

Class X certificate (as proof of DOB)

MBBS Marksheets of all semesters and MBBS degree certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent/provisional Registration Certificate, issued by MCI/SMC

Disability Certificate and Caste/Community Certificate (if applicable)

State Merit List Allotment Letter Copy

UP NEET PG 2026 Mop Up: Reservation Policy

Candidates can check out the reservation policy regarding UP NEET PG below:

Vertical Reservation

SC: 21%

ST: 2%

OBC: 27%

EWS: 10%

Horizontal Reservation

PwD: 5%

Women: 20%

Freedom Fighters: 2%

Ex-Servicemen: 2%

NCC: 1%

Candidates should note that the mop round is allotted; there is no upgrade. The mop round allotted seat will be final. Those candidates have already gotten the seat in round 1, and round 2 will be ineligible. Similarly, those candidates who were allotted a seat but did not join will have to pay the deposit to participate in the mop-up round.