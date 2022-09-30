e-Paper Get App
UP: Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith removes guest lecturer over controversial Facebook post on Navratri

Seeing Dr Gautam's Facebook post, several students of the college complained about it being an anti-Hindu message.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 02:57 PM IST
Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi |

Varanasi: On September 30, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKV) dismissed a guest lecturer, Dr Mithilesh Kumar Gautam, and restricted his entry to the college campus over a controversial facebook post about Navratri fasting.

Dr Gautam took to Facebook saying said that instead of fasting on these days they should read the Indian Constitution and the Hindu code book so as to avoid the slavery and crimes that they face.

Seeing the post, several students of the college complained about it being an anti-Hindu message. Following this, MGKV removed the guest lecturer "with immediate effect" due to the resentment caused among students and the environment of the varsity being affected.

