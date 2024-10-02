 UP Govt To Cover Dalit Student's IIT Dhanbad Fees After Supreme Court Relief
UP Govt To Cover Dalit Student's IIT Dhanbad Fees After Supreme Court Relief

The Social Welfare Department will cover all educational costs through a scholarship, including the initial fee payment and funding for his entire four-year study.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
article-image

The Uttar Pradesh government will provide financial assistance to Atul Kumar, a Dalit student from Muzaffarnagar, who was recently granted relief by the Supreme Court after he failed to pay his fees to IIT Dhanbad due to financial constraints.

The UP government announced on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, that all costs will be covered by a scholarship awarded by its social welfare department.

"Under the state's scholarship scheme, the Social Welfare Department will bear the entire fee of IIT through scholarship so that Atul's education can be ensured," an official statement said here.

According to PTI, in addition to depositing Atul's initial fees, the government will also provide a scholarship to cover the cost of his four years of study.

Kumar's Struggle Story

Atul Kumar, the 18-year-old Dalit student who is the son of a daily wage worker, filed a petition after failing to pay the money by the deadline stipulated by the institute.

The deadline for submitting the fees through the website was June 24, 2024. The lawyer's statement states that even though the candidate was able to arrange the funds by 4:45 PM on June 24, the deadline of 5 PM had already passed by the time he uploaded the documents and finished the online payment.

According to ABP Live, Kumar's lawyer explained to the Supreme Court panel that the candidate's father worked for a daily wage, which is why it took longer than the portal's deadline to pay the Rs. 17,500 admission fee.

Because it was his last attempt, his father is a daily wagerer, and he was able to manage the money at the last minute by gathering it from the locals, the student was granted relief by the SC.

"Thus we direct that the candidate is granted admission to IIT Dhanbad and let him be in the same batch to which he would have been granted admission if the fees would have been paid. No existing student be disturbed, and let a supernumerary seat be created for the candidate. All the best! Do well," the CJI Chandrachud said.

Post Verdict Reaction

Kumar was ecstatic as he left the courtroom following the Supreme Court's decision.

Speaking with reporters following his win, he said that the decision was a great relief. "On September 24, I received an assurance, which made me feel a little relaxed at the time. Victory has now also been attained," he declared.

He said, "The Chief Justice of India was very helpful," in response to a question concerning the support he had received from the Supreme Court and whether he would like to send a message to the Chief Justice. According to him, students' futures shouldn't be jeopardized or their progress impeded because of financial limitations."

He went on to add that his life, which seemed derailed due to this issue, is now back on track. "Train patri see utar gayi this, woh ab wapas patri pe aa gayi hai," he said while talking to the media.

