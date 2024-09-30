'CJI Was Helpful': Dalit Student Smiles With Relief After SC Grants Admission To IIT Dhanbad

Atul Kumar | ANI

Atul Kumar, the 18-year-old Dalit student who was granted relief by the Supreme Court on Monday, was over the moon as he exited the court.

Talking to the reports after his victory, he stated that the verdict was a huge relief. "There was assurance given to me on 24th September, so I was a little relieved at that time. Now, victory has also been achieved," he said.

When asked about the support received from the SC and if he would like to give a message to the Chief Justice of India, he added, "The Chief Justice of India was very helpful. He said that due to financial constraints, there should not be a hindrance in the progress of students nor should their future be compromised."

He went on to add that his life, which seemed derailed due to this issue, is now back on track. "Train patri see utar gayi this, woh ab wapas patri pe aa gayi hai," he said while talking to the media.

#WATCH | Delhi: Petitioner, Atul Kumar says, "My life is now back on track...The CJI did great, he said that financial constraints should not pose a hurdle in one's progress. He said that I have a bright future and it should not be impacted." https://t.co/im9xJmBC5Q pic.twitter.com/foKmMvSYJQ — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2024

What Was The Case?

On Monday, September 30, 2024, the Supreme Court granted relief to Kumar, who was qualified for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad but was turned away due to a late submission of the Rs 17,500 application fee. The SC used its authority under Article 142 to award the relief.

According to ABP Live, the Dalit student's lawyer explained to the bench that the candidate's father was a daily wage worker, which meant that it took longer than the portal's deadline to pay the Rs. 17,500 admission fee.

The deadline for submitting the fees through the website was June 24, 2024. The lawyer's statement states that even though the candidate was able to arrange the funds by 4:45 PM on June 24, the deadline of 5 PM had already passed by the time he uploaded the documents and finished the online payment.

Supreme Court exercises its power under Article 142 and directs that petitioner, who cracked IIT Dhanbad but could not get admission since he missed fee payment deadline, must be granted admission to IIT Dhanbad.



Supreme Court says a talented student like the petitioner who… pic.twitter.com/Au6KkVPQCN — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2024

Because it was his last attempt, his father is a daily wagerer, and he was able to manage the money at the last minute by gathering it from the locals, the student was granted relief by the SC.

The petitioner, who qualified for relief, is a worthy student who took the JEE Advanced 2024 exam and placed 1455 in his category, according to the Supreme Court.

(With Inputs From ANI)