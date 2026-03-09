UP: Govt School Principal Suspended After Viral Video Shows Students Massaging Her; Departmental Inquiry Ordered | X @Nalanda_index

Chitrakoot (UP): The principal of a government primary school has been suspended after a purported video surfaced on social media, allegedly showing schoolgirls giving her a massage, an official said on Monday.

District Basic Education Officer (BSA) B K Sharma stated that the suspension was enacted following the review of an inquiry report submitted by City Education Officer Praveen Kumar Dixit.

The suspended principal, identified as Madhu Rai, works at a primary school located in the Naya Bazar area. She has been suspended immediately, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against her, the official said.

According to Sharma, the video, which appeared on social media two days ago, allegedly depicts Rai lying on the floor while some students are seen massaging her hands and legs. Taking cognisance of the video, an inquiry was assigned to Dixit, whose preliminary findings found the allegations to be prima facie true, the BSA said. During her suspension, Rai has been reassigned to the district headquarters, he added.

