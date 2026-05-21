UP Govt Plans Mandatory Dress Code Across Universities And Colleges Statewide | Representational Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to make dress codes mandatory in universities and colleges across the state in a move aimed at promoting equality, discipline and social harmony in educational institutions.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said on Thursday that the decision would be implemented on the directions of Governor Anandiben Patel. He said efforts would be made to introduce a uniform dress code in all higher educational institutions across the state.

The minister said students form a homogeneous group and there should be no visible social or economic discrimination among them. He said differences in clothing often reflect economic inequality, leading to inferiority complex among some students and a sense of superiority among others.

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According to the minister, implementation of a dress code would help reduce such distinctions and create an environment where all students can study on equal footing.

The announcement is part of the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s broader push to strengthen discipline and improve the academic atmosphere in educational institutions under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

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Upadhyay said the government’s focus was not limited to improving educational quality but also on creating a positive, disciplined and value-based environment in colleges and universities. He said the dress code would serve not only as a symbol of discipline but also as a means to strengthen social harmony and equal opportunity.

He added that the state government has been taking continuous reform measures to modernise higher education institutions and create a better academic culture across Uttar Pradesh.